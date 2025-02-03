The Mexican president added that the two countries would continue talks on security and trade and that "the tariffs are put on pause for a month from now.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that after a conversation with US President Donald Trump the planned tariffs are on hold for a month, a statement confirmed by the White House. “Mexico will reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard immediately, to stop drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, in particular fentanyl," Sheinbaum posted on X. “The United States commits to work to stop the trafficking of high powered weapons to Mexico."

The Mexican president added that the two countries would continue talks on security and trade and that "the tariffs are put on pause for a month from now.” The pause added to the drama as Trump's tariffs against Canada and China are still slated to go into effect on Tuesday. Uncertainty remains about the durability of any deals and whether the tariffs are a harbinger of a broader trade war as Trump has promised more import taxes to come.

Trump posted on social media that he spoke Monday morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would “be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.” Both Canada and Mexico had plans to levy their own tariffs in response to US actions, but Mexico is holding off for the moment.

Trump used his Monday social media post to repeat his complaints that Canada has been uncooperative, despite decades of friendship and partnerships that range from World War II to the response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Trump said Sunday the tariffs would lift if Canada and Mexico did more to crack down on illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling, though there are no clear benchmarks. Trump also said the US can no longer run a trade imbalance with its two largest trade partners. Mexico is facing a 25% tariff, while Canada would be charged 25% on its imports to the United States and 10% on its energy products. China is facing a 10% additional tariff due to its role in the making and selling of fentanyl, the Trump White House said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI/AP)