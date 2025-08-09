Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know

Babar Azam etches name in history books, surpasses THIS legendary player's record during WI vs PAK 1st ODI clash

Treasure found in THIS Indian state, GSI founds massive gold reserves hidden in the land, not Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, it is...

A Historic Roar: KALAM 1200 success marks landmark ISRO-private partnership

US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan: 'Would have been a nuclear conflict'

Meet man, who had 'most massive' crush on Madhuri Dixit, married his cousin, daughter and son-in-law are now biggest superstars

Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation of...

Uttarkashi district flash flood left trail of destruction but led to formation..

OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here's what we know

Does Donald Trump get tax break for burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club? Here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan: 'Would have been a nuclear conflict'

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 11:19 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan: 'Would have been a nuclear conflict'

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he got “things settled” between India and Pakistan following the four-day military conflict between the two countries that could have turned into a “nuclear conflict”. Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump also claimed that five or six planes “got shot down” during the recent conflict between the South Asian neighbours.

US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan

The US president did not specify whether the jets were lost by either of the two countries or if he was referring to combined losses by both sides. New Delhi has been maintaining that India and Pakistan halted their military actions following direct talks between their militaries without any mediation by the US.

Trump made the comments flanked by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after they inked a US-brokered peace agreement during a trilateral signing ceremony.

“As President, my highest aspiration is to bring peace and stability to the world. Today’s signing follows our success with India and Pakistan.” “They were going at it, they were going at it big and they were two great leaders that came together just prior to what would have been a tremendous conflict, as you know, a nuclear conflict, probably,” Trump said.

Asserting that he is settling conflicts through trade, Trump said, “I got things settled with India, Pakistan. I think it was trade more than any other reason. That's how I got involved.”

“I said, ‘You know, I don’t want to be dealing with countries that are trying to blow up themselves and maybe the world.’ They are nuclear nations,” he added. Trump referred to the conflict between India and Pakistan twice during his remarks at the event, adding them to the nearly 35 previous occasions where he has claimed that he stopped the war between the two countries through trade.

“That was a big one, getting that one settled. I think you’d agree that was a big one,” Trump said, turning to the Azerbaijani president. “And they were going at it, you know, they were shooting airplanes out of the sky… five or six planes got shot down in their last little skirmish, and then it was going to escalate from there. That could have gotten to be very, very bad,” Trump claimed.

India's response to Donald Trump's claims of settling tensions between India and Pakistan

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

At the ceremony, Trump added that he is solving conflicts around the world because he wants to save a lot of lives. “I love saving lives. That’s what it’s about. And you know, when you save lives, you really end up having a peaceful world. Usually, that ends up pretty well."

READ | Did Amitabh Bachchan drop Parveen Babi from Silsila? Hanif Zaveri says it was not because of Rekha or Jaya Bachchan but...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know details
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know detail
Meet man, a cancer survivor who topped NEET exam with 715/720 marks in first attempt, he is from..., his success mantra is….
Meet man, cancer survivor who topped NEET exam with 715/720 marks in first...
'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram
Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war
Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war
After US President Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, India retaliates with BIG step, halts over Rs 300000000000 deal with...
After US President Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, India retaliates with BIG..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE