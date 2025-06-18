Barely a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump, sending a clear message that the United States had no role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the US President was again heard taking credit for the same.

Expressing his "love" for Pakistan, he told mediapersons, "Well I stopped the war between pakistan. I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man I spoke to him last night we can now make a trade deal with him but I stopped the war between India and Pakistan".

Earlier yesterday, i.e., June 17, PM Modi spoke to Donald Trump for the first time after May 10 ceasefire deal with Pakistan. During a 35-minute conversation with the US President, Prime Minister Modi gave a blunt remark that the United States had no role in brokering the ceasefire truce -- which Donald Trump has been taking credit for.

Throwing light on the conversation between the two leaders, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, "PM Modi clearly told President Trump that during the entire course of events, at no point, and at no level, was there any discussion about a US-India trade deal or about US mediation between India and Pakistan."

"The Prime Minister said the talks regarding cessation of military action were held directly between India and Pakistan under the existing channels established between both militaries. It was done at Pakistan's request," Misri added.

During the call, PM Modi also briefed President Trump on Operation Sindoor, underscoring that India's actions were "measured, precise, and non-escalatory". The Indian armed forces had launched Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed 26 innocent lives.