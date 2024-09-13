US President Biden to host PM Modi,other leaders for fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit on Sept 21 in Delaware

US President Joe Biden is set to host the fourth in-person Quad leaders summit in Delaware on September 21 and is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as other leaders, the White House said on Thursday (local time).

The summit will focus on bolstering strategic convergence among our countries, advancing a shared vision of free and open Indo-Pacific region.



"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will host the fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, September 21. The President looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.



"This will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president--a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders, and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries," the statement added.



It is pertinent to note that in recent years, Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, and Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.



"The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating and institutionalizing the Quad a top priority, from the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House in 2021 to annual summits since then," Jean-Pierre said.



Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

"The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas," the statement read.



"These include health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity," it added.



The next Quad Summit will be hosted by India.