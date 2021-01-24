US President Biden stuck outside White House due to THIS 'petty act' of Donald Trump

Soon after Joe Biden took his oath as the 46th President of the United States of America, he and his family had to deal with an uncomfortable circumstance. It is reported that President Biden was 'locked' outside the White House when he reached there with his family.

This awkward event happened for the President and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on account of something done by the administration of former President Donald Trump. It seems that Trump played a final act before he left the office for good.

According to reports, the mix-up happened because the butlers at the White House were sent home after the Trump family left Washington DC. So, there was no staff available to help President Biden and his family as soon as they arrived at the White House. Even though the delay lasted for just around 10 seconds, many noticed it.

It is to be noted though that there is no official confirmation of what caused the delay outside the White House.

Also, the chief usher of the White House, Timothy Harleth, who was going to welcome the Biden family when they arrived, was abruptly fired some five hours before the inauguration. That was strange as the chief usher is the one who is responsible for the management of the White House, oversees the residence staff, and takes care of the construction, remodelling, food, and fiscal, administrative, and personnel-related concerns.

Media organisations have called it a last petty act by Donald Trump and criticised the Trump family for their behaviour.

Many also criticised the outgoing president for not greeting and welcoming the new president to the White House. Former First Lady Melania Trump went against protocol as well. She was supposed to introduce the new First Lady to the staff at the White House.