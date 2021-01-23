US President Biden removes Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from White House, netizens react

A tweet by a journalist, which has since gone viral, suggested that the button was there for Trump to order a Diet Coke on demand from his desk.

As Joe Biden took his oath as the 46th President of the United States of America, there are going to be many changes in the administrative policy of the American government. Vice-President Kamala Harris joined him for the swearing-in as well.

The White House under Biden will be a different place. There are already reports on the changes the new president has made at the Oval Office in the White House. One particular change has amused many people, evoking social media reactions and memes.

President Joe Biden has reportedly done away with a so-called 'Diet Coke button' on the desk, which was integral to the needs of former President Donald Trump. A tweet by a journalist, which has since gone viral, suggested that the button was there for Trump to order a Diet Coke on demand from his desk.

"President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now," shared journalist Tim Newton Dunn, in a tweet.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now.

In new pictures from the White House, the red button is nowhere to be seen, which means that Biden may have gotten rid of it.

A report of the Independent suggested that Trump often used to joke about the red button and related it with the one that could launch nuclear weapons.

"The twice-impeached president would prank visitors by hitting the button and suggesting it was related to the country's nuclear weapons arsenal," said the report.

As things go on Twitter and other social media, this tweet went viral, garnering thousands of likes, retweets, and responses. Netizens took this opportunity to mock the former president.

