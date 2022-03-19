US President Biden nominates Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar as envoy to Morocco

Headlines

Can Diet Coke, sugar free drinks cause cancer? Diabetes patients must keep away from aspartame, here's why

India’s first billionaire, world's richest man once, owned private airline, 50 Rolls Royce, but lived like a…

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify charts with his debut single Seven

Once Delhi’s ‘Plastic King’, businessman gave up Rs 600 crore empire to become ‘Sanyasi’, Gautam Adani attended ceremony

Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer in trouble? Here is the truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can Diet Coke, sugar free drinks cause cancer? Diabetes patients must keep away from aspartame, here's why

India’s first billionaire, world's richest man once, owned private airline, 50 Rolls Royce, but lived like a…

Fire In Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Coach In Madhya Pradesh, No Casualty Reported

Chest infection: 10 superfoods to fight pneumonia

Benefits of eating mangoes

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

DNA: Opposition meeting to discuss 2024 general elections kicks off in Patna

Chris Hemsworth led star-cast attends premiere of action film “Extraction 2” in New York

Know why Puneet Superstar evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in less than 24 hours

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify charts with his debut single Seven

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

HomeWorld

World

US President Biden nominates Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar as envoy to Morocco

Talwar's public service also includes key roles in the US House of Representatives and the State Department's Policy Planning Staff.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 19, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar as the country's ambassador to Morocco.

Talwar, who is currently a Senior Advisor at the State Department, has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the State Department, the White House and the Senate, the White House said as it announced several other senior administration positions.

He previously served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director at the National Security Council, and as a Senior Professional Staff Member at the Committee on Foreign Relations in the United States Senate.

Talwar's public service also includes key roles in the US House of Representatives and the State Department's Policy Planning Staff.

Outside of government, he has been a Senior Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Biden Center, a Counselor to the conflict resolution NGO InterMediate, and a non-resident Scholar at Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies.

Talwar earned his BS Degree in Engineering from Cornell University and his MA in International Affairs from Columbia University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a native of Washington, DC.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rinku Singh's first reaction after getting maiden India T20I call-up for Asian Games goes viral, See post

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani’s son, loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars, he works as…

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

Mumbai: Woman swept away by giant wave at Bandra Bandstand, video is viral

Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE