US President Biden, Israeli PM Netanyahu agree to continue flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza

US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, with both leaders affirming the need to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian aid and relief materials into Gaza.

The White House shared a statement saying that President Biden called up Netanyahu to discuss developments in Gaza and in the surrounding region. "The leaders affirmed that there will now be a continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza," the White House statement said. Meanwhile, President Biden welcomed the first two convoys of humanitarian assistance since Hamas's October 7 terrorist attack.

According to the statement, the aid has crossed the border into Gaza and is being distributed to Palestinians in need. Moreover, Biden expressed appreciation for Israel's support in helping to accommodate the release of two American hostages. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday the release of two US citizens, who were being held hostage by Hamas. The two Americans released were identified as Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natali Raanan, both from Chicago, according to CNN.

Their family members said they had been visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a farming community in southern Israel, and were released on "humanitarian grounds" due to the mother's poor health.Moreover, the two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to further secure the release of all the remaining hostages, including US citizens, taken by Hamas. They also discussed the way to provide safe passage for US citizens and other civilians in Gaza who wish to depart, according to the statement.

"The President and the Prime Minister agreed to stay in close touch," the White House statement added.As Israel continued to pound Hamas in Gaza, at least 14 trucks laden with items for humanitarian relief entered the Strip through the Rafah crossing on Monday, CNN reported.These aid trucks were sponsored by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations.

An official with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza confirmed to CNN that these trucks have been admitted and are currently being offloaded to proceed to the Gaza storage facilities of UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised on Friday that facilitating the movement of aid into Gaza was among his top priorities over the past week.

He noted that they worked diligently with the governments of Israel and Egypt.