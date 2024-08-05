US prepares to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in war with Iran

Hamas says it has begun discussions on choosing a new leader after Ismail Haniyeh was recently killed in a strike.

Israel is already in a 'multi-front war' with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.

Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation. Hamas says it has begun discussions on choosing a new leader.

Netanyahu said Israel was ready for any scenario. Jordan's foreign minister was making a rare trip to Iran as part of diplomatic efforts, while the Pentagon has moved significant assets to the region. “We are doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over,” White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told ABC. In Israel, some prepared bomb shelters and recalled Iran's unprecedented direct military assault in April following a suspected Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals. Israel said almost all the drones and ballistic and cruise missiles were intercepted.

An Israeli strike on Saturday at a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City killed at least 16 people and wounded another 21, according to the Health Ministry, which announced the toll on Sunday. Israel's military, which regularly accuses Palestinian militants of sheltering in civilian areas, said it struck a Hamas command centre.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 people hostage. Israel's massive offensive in response has killed at least 39,580 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI/AP)

READ | Bangladesh: Fresh violence kills 91 as protesters demand PM's resignation, India asks nationals to...