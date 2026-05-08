US plans revival of 'project freedom' naval mission in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions

The US is preparing to relaunch 'Project Freedom,' a naval escort mission in the Strait of Hormuz, after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait restored military access.

United States is preparing to restart 'Project Freedom,' a naval escort mission aimed at securing commercial shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz after renewed tensions in the Gulf disrupted maritime trade and threatened regional stability.

According to reports, Washington is moving ahead with plans after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait restored American access to crucial military bases and airspace in the region. The move removes a major hurdle that had forced the Pentagon to halt the operation shortly after its initial launch earlier this week.

Gulf Access Restored After Diplomatic Push

Officials familiar with the developments said discussions between US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a key role in restoring defence cooperation arrangements.

The temporary restrictions imposed by Gulf nations had complicated America’s ability to sustain escort operations in the region. Although the White House publicly denied reports of any formal ban on US military activity, defence officials acknowledged that access limitations had affected the mission’s continuity.

Mission Designed to Protect Commercial Shipping

Project Freedom was launched as a US-led maritime security initiative intended to safeguard international shipping after Iran escalated naval activity in and around the Strait of Hormuz following continued American and Israeli military strikes.

The operation initially focused on escorting the Alliance Fairfax, a US-flagged commercial vessel stranded in the Persian Gulf for weeks due to security concerns. The ship was guided through a newly established maritime corridor near Oman under heavy naval and aerial protection provided by the US military.

However, the mission quickly escalated into a wider confrontation. Iranian missiles and drones targeted commercial shipping lanes, US naval forces and infrastructure linked to Gulf allies. Several commercial vessels reportedly suffered damage during the attacks, including oil tankers and container ships operating in the region.

Strait of Hormuz Remains Global Flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying nearly 20 percent of global oil supplies. Increasing Iranian naval movements and concerns over sea mines have forced international shipping companies to alter routes and adopt stricter security measures.

To reduce risks, the Pentagon created a protected transit route near Oman’s coastline, guarded by US destroyers, Apache helicopters and surveillance aircraft. Analysts say the mission resembles American naval escort operations conducted during the 1980s Tanker War, though current deployments involve fewer warships and more limited patrol capabilities.