These attacks killed tens of thousands of people and turned both cities into ruins. But very few know that Nagasaki was not the original second target.

In the final days of World War II, the United States made a decision that changed history forever. On August 6 and 9, 1945, it dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. These attacks killed tens of thousands of people and turned both cities into ruins. But very few know that Nagasaki was not the original second target. After the first bomb, called "Little Boy," destroyed Hiroshima, the US planned to drop the second bomb, “Fat Man,” on Kokura, a major industrial city. Kokura had large factories that produced weapons, making it a key military target. On August 9, 1945, the US B-29 bomber named "Box Car," flown by Major Charles Sweeney, took off with the bomb heading toward Kokura.

However, when the bomber reached Kokura, thick clouds and smoke covered the city. The US had strict rules that atomic bombs must be dropped only with a clear view of the target, to ensure accuracy. After circling Kokura several times, the pilots still couldn’t see the target. With fuel running low, the plane turned to its backup option—Nagasaki.

At 11:02 am, the "Fat Man" bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. The explosion killed over 70,000 people and destroyed much of the city. The bomb was even more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima, but the mountains around Nagasaki limited the damage slightly.

According to reports, interestingly, Kyoto, Japan’s cultural capital, was also on the US target list earlier. But American War Minister Henry Stimson had a personal connection to the city—he had spent his honeymoon there. Because of this, he convinced others to remove Kyoto from the list. As a result, Nagasaki was added as a target instead.

The decision to bomb Nagasaki was made in the chaos of war—but its impact still haunts history.