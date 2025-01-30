The plane, operated by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary, was flying from Kansas and was about to land when it collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers

A US passenger plane carrying 64 people crashed into the chilly Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter. The crash has triggered a major emergency response, and all flights at the airport have been grounded.

According to reports, rescue teams have recovered at least 18 bodies from the river so far. A search and rescue operation is ongoing, with fire boats and divers working in near-freezing conditions.

The plane, operated by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary, was flying from Kansas and was about to land when it collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers. Their status remains unknown.

American Airlines confirmed that Flight 5342 had 60 passengers and four crew members on board. The airline has set up a helpline at 800-679-8215 for family members in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Those calling from other countries can visit news.aa.com for additional numbers.

Eyewitness Ari Schulman described seeing a "stream of sparks" and what looked like a large firework in the sky. "Three seconds later, the plane was banked completely to the right, glowing bright yellow, with sparks trailing behind it," he told CNN.

US President Donald Trump said he had been "fully briefed" and offered prayers for the victims. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that all available US Coast Guard resources had been deployed for rescue efforts.

With inputs from agencies