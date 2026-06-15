FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sensex jumps 1000 points, Nifty nears 24000 as US-Iran peace deal reached; bank, IT gain; What investors should note

Sensex jumps 1000 points, Nifty nears 24000 as US-Iran peace deal reached; bank,

US Plane Crash: 11 skydivers, one pilot killed in Missouri, no survivors; what happened

US Plane Crash: 11 skydivers, pilot killed in Missouri; what happened

Bungee Jumping becomes leap to death: Woman thrown 130 ft down without safety rope

Woman thrown 130 ft down without safety rope during Bungee Jumping

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeWorld

WORLD

US Plane Crash: 11 skydivers, one pilot killed in Missouri, no survivors; what happened

It is suspected that the US skydiving[node:field-tags]plane experienced power issues before the crash. Investigators are probing the aircraft's final moments as families await answers, according to reports.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 09:14 AM IST

US Plane Crash: 11 skydivers, one pilot killed in Missouri, no survivors; what happened
Missouri plane crash( Source: AP)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major accident, a skydiving plane, carrying 12 people, crashed in Missouri, US, officials said all onboard killed, as reported by AP. The plane, which was leased by a skydiving company, was engulfed in flames Sunday,  shortly after the plane took off from a local airport.

US plane crash: Mass casualty, probe underway

The airplane took off around 11:20 local time on Sunday, according to a Bates County Emergency Management spokesperson. After failing to gain altitude, it made a sharp left turn and crashed about 200 yards away from Butler Memorial Airport, the spokesperson told the BBC. Some of the occupants' family members witnessed the crash, said Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson.

As per AP reports, a heap of metal lay in the grass near Butler Memorial Airport with a massive lineup of emergency vehicles gathered on a nearby street. Clergy and volunteers went to the site to assist relatives, Anderson said, and officials were working Sunday afternoon to identify all victims and notify their next of kin.

 

Dennis Jacobs, director of the Bates County Emergency Management Agency, said he suspects the plane experienced power issues before the crash. Investigators are now piecing together the aircraft's final moments as families await answers, according to Fox News. 

"We are treating that ... as a mass casualty," Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said during an afternoon news conference. The plane was not a commercial airliner, but rather "a local airplane a Pacific Aerospace P750 and crashed while departing the airport. 

The private plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City, said Dennis Jacobs, the acting airport manager and Bates County Emergency Management Agency director. It was identified as a single engine turboprop plane.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the air traffic services were not being provided at the time. A spokesperson explained that the plane was not required to be in communication due to the type of airspace it was flying in. The first responders checked the area to see if any of the skydivers had jumped from the plane before the crash.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sensex jumps 1000 points, Nifty nears 24000 as US-Iran peace deal reached; bank, IT gain; What investors should note
Sensex jumps 1000 points, Nifty nears 24000 as US-Iran peace deal reached; bank,
US Plane Crash: 11 skydivers, one pilot killed in Missouri, no survivors; what happened
US Plane Crash: 11 skydivers, pilot killed in Missouri; what happened
Bungee Jumping becomes leap to death: Woman thrown 130 ft down without safety rope
Woman thrown 130 ft down without safety rope during Bungee Jumping
NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: More than 1,00,000 students to take exam, admit cards issued, double-layered security ensured
NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: More than 1,00,000 students to take exam
Gold, silver prices today, June 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement