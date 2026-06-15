US Plane Crash: 11 skydivers, one pilot killed in Missouri, no survivors; what happened

It is suspected that the US skydiving[node:field-tags]plane experienced power issues before the crash. Investigators are probing the aircraft's final moments as families await answers, according to reports.

In a major accident, a skydiving plane, carrying 12 people, crashed in Missouri, US, officials said all onboard killed, as reported by AP. The plane, which was leased by a skydiving company, was engulfed in flames Sunday, shortly after the plane took off from a local airport.

US plane crash: Mass casualty, probe underway

The airplane took off around 11:20 local time on Sunday, according to a Bates County Emergency Management spokesperson. After failing to gain altitude, it made a sharp left turn and crashed about 200 yards away from Butler Memorial Airport, the spokesperson told the BBC. Some of the occupants' family members witnessed the crash, said Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson.

As per AP reports, a heap of metal lay in the grass near Butler Memorial Airport with a massive lineup of emergency vehicles gathered on a nearby street. Clergy and volunteers went to the site to assist relatives, Anderson said, and officials were working Sunday afternoon to identify all victims and notify their next of kin.

Dennis Jacobs, director of the Bates County Emergency Management Agency, said he suspects the plane experienced power issues before the crash. Investigators are now piecing together the aircraft's final moments as families await answers, according to Fox News.

"We are treating that ... as a mass casualty," Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said during an afternoon news conference. The plane was not a commercial airliner, but rather "a local airplane a Pacific Aerospace P750 and crashed while departing the airport.

The private plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City, said Dennis Jacobs, the acting airport manager and Bates County Emergency Management Agency director. It was identified as a single engine turboprop plane.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the air traffic services were not being provided at the time. A spokesperson explained that the plane was not required to be in communication due to the type of airspace it was flying in. The first responders checked the area to see if any of the skydivers had jumped from the plane before the crash.