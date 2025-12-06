US owes India an apology? Ex-Pentagon official makes BIG statement on Pakistan's Asim Munir, says he should be...

A former Pentagon official, Michael Rubin, slammed the US-Pakistan relationship, stating it lacks strategic sense and implying that Pakistan should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism"

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has criticized the United States' long-standing relationship with Pakistan, calling it strategically illogical. He claims that Pakistan's actions don't support US interests and proposes that Pakistan be officially labeled a "state sponsor of terrorism." Rubin's comments reflect increasing examination of Washington's relationship with a country repeatedly accused of supporting extremist groups.

Rubin opposed Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to White House

Rubin also strongly opposed Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to the White House in June. According to an ANI report, he stated that Munir "should be arrested rather than honored" if he were to enter the United States.

“There is no strategic logic for the United States embracing Pakistan. It should not be a major non-NATO ally. It should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, period. If Asim Munir comes to the United States, he should be arrested rather than honoured,” ANI quoted him saying.

US should issue a “vocal apology” to India

Michael Rubin said US should issue a “vocal apology” to India, specifically concerning the recent tariff hike on Indian imports, which was a response to India's purchase of Russian oil.

He highlighted that the United States' strategic goals should be prioritized, even if it means going against President Donald Trump's personal preferences.

“What we need is quiet diplomacy behind the scenes, and perhaps, at some point, a more vocal apology from the United States for the way we have treated India over the past year...President Donald Trump doesn't like to apologise, but the interests of the United States, world democracies are much more important than one man's ego, no matter how inflated it is,” ANI quoted him saying.

Trade tensions have recently increased, with the United States imposing 50 percent tariffs on Indian exports, while Pakistani goods face a 19 percent tariff. Washington has also established agreements with Pakistan related to mineral mining and oil exploration.

Pakistan has shown approval of the Trump administration's efforts, even nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Is Asim Munir onw the most powerful man in Pakistan?

On Friday, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari approved Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's appointment as the country's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for a five-year term. According to an announcement from the President's office on X, he also approved Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recommendation, naming Munir both the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and the newly created CDF.

"President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as COAS concurrently as CDF for 5 years," the official X handle of the President of Pakistan stated in a post.

This decision comes after weeks of speculation regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's plans to give Munir more authority. The Sharif government was expected to announce the creation of the Chief of Defence Forces post on November 29—the end of Munir's initial three-year term as army chief—but the announcement was delayed, leading to further discussion in Islamabad.

The Chief of Defence Forces position was established last month through the 27th Amendment to the Constitution, intending to consolidate military command.

Furthermore, the Pakistan president also approved a two-year extension for Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, effective from March 19, 2026.