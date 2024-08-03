US overturns plea deal with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, two others

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani's Reliance Jio announces cheapest plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Meet world's tallest woman, who was 5.9 kg at birth, has a height of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Here’s how many crores Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, others charged for Khel Khel Mein

Here’s how many crores Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, others charged for Khel Khel Mein

8 countries with tallest people in world

8 countries with tallest people in world

8 popular dishes in India that aren't actually Indian

8 popular dishes in India that aren't actually Indian

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बद��ल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

Jaipur Airport पर फ्लाइट छोड़ लगेज ट्रॉली उड़ाते पायलट के जुगाड़ से इंटरनेट हुआ दंग, वीडियो हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Meet former beauty queen who worked with superstars, was married twice, then quit acting to become monk, now works as..

Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

Ananya Panday flaunts her not so ‘Bae-sic’ sipper ahead of Call Me Bae’s release

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

HomeWorld

World

US overturns plea deal with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, two others

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's move comes just a few days after the US announced that it has entered into a pretrial deal with the alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two other co-accused in the 2001 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 08:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

US overturns plea deal with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, two others
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (L), United Airlines Flight 175 flies low toward the South Tower of the World Trade Center (R) (Reuters Photo)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has cancelled a plea deal for the accused mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases. The US Defense Department said in a statement, "Today, Secretary Austin signed a memo reserving for himself the specific authority to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused in the 9/11 military commission cases. In addition, as the superior convening authority, the Secretary has also withdrawn from the pre-trial agreements that were signed in those cases."

In an order released Friday night, Lloyd Austin wrote that "in light of the significance of the decision," he had decided that the authority to accept the plea agreements was his. He nullified Escallier’s approval. "Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements…," Austin wrote in a memo.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's move comes just a few days after the US announced that it has entered into a pretrial deal with the alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a Kuwaiti-Pakistani engineer, and two other co-accused in the 2001 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The agreement – reached after 27 months of negotiations – took the death sentence off the table for Mohammed, Walid Bin ‘Attash, and Mustafa al Hawsawi, prosecutors said in a letter sent to the families of 9/11 victims and survivors shortly before the Department of Defense announced the news in a press release Wednesday.

Mohammed and his co-defendants have spent almost two decades in the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

On September 11, 2001, two hijacked passenger planes hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane struck the Pentagon in Washington. A fourth plane, heading to Washington, crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back with the hijackers.

The three accused, along with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh, were initially charged jointly and arraigned on June 5, 2008, and then were again charged jointly and arraigned a second time on May 5, 2012, in connection with their alleged roles in the September 11, 2001, attacks against the United States, the release said.

Before his birth, Mohammed’s parents immigrated to Kuwait from Pakistan’s Balochistan province. Mohammed, a US-educated engineer, was captured on March 1, 2003, in Pakistan and held with other Al Qaeda detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | After Wayanad tragedy, Centre issues fresh draft to declare over 56,800 sq km of Western Ghats eco-sensitive

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn's heroine, who gave 9 continuous flops, quit acting; moved to US, now runs...

How much water you should drink each day?

How much water you should drink each day?

Delhi-NCR Rains: 2 killed, schools shut as showers lash national capital, IMD issues 'red alert'

Delhi-NCR Rains: 2 killed, schools shut as showers lash national capital, IMD issues 'red alert'

Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

Wayanad landslides live updates: Death toll rises to 308, over 200 still missing, rescue ops underway

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

CSK legend MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on his IPL future

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Top cars with 6 airbags under Rs 10 lakh : Check price, features, other details

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Hypertension: 6 yoga asanas to reduce high blood pressure

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Educational qualifications of the Bachchan family: From Cambridge alumni to college dropouts

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

Gout diet: Vitamin B 12-rich fruits to reduce high uric acid levels, joint pain naturally

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

In pics: Mukesh Ambani visits Disneyland, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani enjoy family dinner in Paris

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement