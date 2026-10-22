US orders non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone attacks kill 2; Indian national among injured

US ordered non-emergency government employees to leave Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks. Move after drone debris near Shaybah oilfield killed Filipino, Nepali nationals and injured Indian, Pakistani nationals.

The United States on Wednesday ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia to leave the country amid escalating attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

In a post on X, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote, "The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia."

Pigott added, "Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions."

The move comes as Saudi Arabia confirmed that an Indian national was among two people injured after debris from an intercepted drone fell near the Shaybah oilfield in the kingdom's southeastern region on Wednesday. A Nepali national and a Filipino national were killed in the incident, while a Pakistani national was also injured.

*Drone debris sparks fire near Saudi Oilfield

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said in a press release Wednesday that the falling debris from an intercepted drone fell on a contractor's vehicle at the Shaybah oil field, located just 10 km south of the border to Abu Dhabi, and started a fire.

"An official source at the Ministry of Energy stated that Saudi air defences intercepted a drone attempting to target a processing facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on Wednesday morning," the press release stated.

"The incident resulted in a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor operating at the oil field, outside the facility's perimeter, with no impact on operations."

"The attempted attack resulted in the deaths of two individuals, a Filipino and a Nepali, and injuries to two others, a Pakistani and an Indian, due to falling debris following the interception," it added. "The source extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery."

The incident comes amid a slew of drone attacks from the Houthis as the Houthis and the Saudi coalition continue to fight in Yemen, after their UN-administered four-year truce fell through in July this year.

US issues security warning across West Asia

On Sunday, US diplomatic missions across West Asia issued security advisories urging American citizens to remain vigilant amid rising regional tensions.

The advisories covered 12 countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Qatar, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Israel.

"Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the advisory said, adding that "the hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area."