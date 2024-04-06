Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Meet Indian brothers, who are now richest billionaires under 30, their massive net worth is Rs...

Israel-Gaza war: Nancy Pelosi joins call for President Biden to stop transfer of US weapons

'Pakistan mein ghus kar...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's stern warning to terrorists

Meet outsider, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, auctioned his first Filmfare Award for Rs 25 lakh because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Meet Indian brothers, who are now richest billionaires under 30, their massive net worth is Rs...

Meet outsider, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, auctioned his first Filmfare Award for Rs 25 lakh because...

Indian choreographers who tuned successful directors 

AI replaces Kareena Kapoor Khan with Alia Bhatt in Jab We Met

Superfoods to detoxify your liver and prevent liver disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

This Rs 150-crore hit had no villain, was rejected by Ranbir Kapoor, Imraan Khan, later won 2 National Awards

Meet outsider, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, auctioned his first Filmfare Award for Rs 25 lakh because...

Meet Salman, Aamir’s heroine, who became star with debut film, left acting after 20 consecutive flops, she’s now…

HomeWorld

World

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in Damascus on Monday in a strike that killed an Iranian military commander and marked a major escalation in Israel’s war with its regional adversaries.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 09:16 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The United States is on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Israel’s strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, a U.S. official said on Friday.

“We’re definitely at a high state of vigilance,” the official said in confirming a CNN report that said an attack could come in the next week.

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in Damascus on Monday in a strike that killed an Iranian military commander and marked a major escalation in Israel’s war with its regional adversaries.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that seven Iranian military advisers died in the strike, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in its Quds Force, which is an elite foreign espionage and paramilitary arm.

Iran has said it reserves the right “to take a decisive response.”

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the threat from Iran in a phone call on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Our teams have been in regular and continuous contact since then. The United States fully supports the defence of Israel against threats from Iran,” a senior Biden administration official said.

(with inputs from Reuters)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, status quo maintained for 7th straight time

Meet outsider, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, auctioned his first Filmfare Award for Rs 25 lakh because...

Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, 1,038 injured; rescue operations underway

'Don't need UN to tell me...': EAM S Jaishankar dismisses UN official's remark on elections in India

Israel-Gaza war: Nancy Pelosi joins call for President Biden to stop transfer of US weapons

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement