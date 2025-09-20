US official's BIG clarification over H-1B visa revision: 'No need for Indians to...'

Amid the chaos resulting from US President Donald Trump's sudden announcement to hike the fees for H-1B visa holders, there erupted complete chaos among the visa holders as they sought to rush back to America before September 21, i.e., when the new order takes effect.

However, Hindustan Times quoted a US official as saying that "there is no need for Indians to rush back". "Indians on H1B visas do not need to rush back to America by Sunday or pay $100,000 to re-enter the country," he said, as quoted by the outlet.

The US official further highlighted that the hefty H-1B visa fee will apply "only to new visa petitions and not to renewals".

70% Indians among H-1B visa holders

The clarification comes as the Trump administration hiked the fees to USD 100,000 for employers hiring H-1B visa workers. The move significantly impacts Indians as they account for 70 percent of the total H-1B visa holders. A proclamation, titled ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’ was signed by the US President.

It said that while the H1B visa programme was brought into effect to invite temporary workers into the United States to "perform additive, high-skilled functions", it has been deliberately "exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor". As Trump's order came into the spotlight, several tech firms in the US sent caution notices to their employees, advising them to stay in America.

"Either the person is very valuable to the company and America, or they’re going to depart, and the company is going to hire an American", said the US Commerce Secretary.

