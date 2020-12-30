US nurse tests positive week after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

A US nurse has tested positive for COVID-19, eight days after having received a vaccine shot. Matthew W, who works as an ER nurse at two hospitals in San Diego, received the jab on December 18. Speaking to ABC10 News, he said that after receiving the vaccine, his arm was sore for a day but he suffered no other side effects.

However, six days later, the 45-year-old became sick while working in shift in the COVID-19 unit. He got the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue, ABC reported. The next day, he tested positive for COVID-19. As per the report, Matthew's condition has improved since his symptoms peaked on Christmas Day but still feels fatigued.

Dr Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, said that such cases were not unexpected because it was "exactly what we would expect to happen if someone was exposed."

Also read Europe begins to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

Ramers said, "It is possible that Matthew was infected before receiving the vaccine, as the incubation period may be as much as two weeks. Additionally, we know from the vaccine clinical trials that it is going to take about 10 to 14 days to develop protection from the vaccine."

He further said that he knew of several other local cases where health care workers became infected around the time they received the vaccine.

Also read COVID-19: Haryana Minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital after recovery

"All cases illustrate the fact that results aren’t immediate. Even after you start receiving some protection, it won't be full protection," Ramers said, adding that the first dose gives around 50% protection and second dose up to 95%.

Back home, in November, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was tested positive for COVID-19, 15 days after he was administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine. This vaccination was part of its third phase trial and he had offered to be the first volunteer for it.

However, it was later clarified that he was given only one dose of the vaccine and another was pending. Health Minister Anil Vij has recovered now, and he has been discharged from the hospital.