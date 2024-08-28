Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

Weight loss: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

HomeWorld

World

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

Notably, the central charge remains the same: that Trump attempted to subvert the 2020 presidential election and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 07:45 AM IST

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed a revised indictment against former President Donald Trump, refining the charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. While retaining the core allegations, the superseding indictment omits certain elements in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on immunity.

Sharing a post on his X, Smith said, "A superseding indictment was filed in the DC election interference case today. It streamlines the charges and supporting evidence in the original indictment, in keeping with the SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) ruling re: executive immunity."

The post further said, "It circumvents the need for an evidentiary hearing (the "mini trial") to determine what charges apply. The DOJ has stated its position in this indictment. The majority of the charges levied against Donald Trump fall outside the scope of immunity."

The reworked indictment keeps the same charges but addresses a US Supreme Court decision that broadens presidential immunity, trimming away interactions Trump had with the Department of Justice and zeroing in on his role as a political candidate.

Taking to the social media platform Truth, Trump criticised Smith for filing the case against him and said, "In an effort to resurrect a "dead" Witch Hunt in Washington, DC, in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed "Special Counsel" Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old indictment and should be dismissed immediately. His Florida Document Hoax Case has been completely dismissed."

Notably, the central charge remains the same: that Trump attempted to subvert the 2020 presidential election and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has long claimed, falsely and without evidence, that widespread voter fraud marred the 2020 race.

The Republican presidential candidate further said that the filing of the case is an attempt to interfere with the upcoming elections. He added, "This is merely an attempt to interfere with the election, and distract the American people from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III, and more...."

The reworked case, unfolding in Washington, DC, is one of four indictments against Trump. He is the first US president to face and be convicted of criminal charges.

Out of the four cases against Donald Trump, only one has resulted in a conviction so far. In May, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York.

However, even this conviction is now uncertain due to a recent Supreme Court ruling that grants sweeping immunity to presidential actions, potentially overturning the verdict.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet Jahnavi Das, woman behind Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj campaign, she is his...

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

Meet actress who gave India's highest-grossing female-led film, beat Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena, Taapsee

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

'I refuse to...': Lin Laishram shuts down trolls targeting her for her weight, says 'I am shocked'

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

Meet next-gen Tata who will challenge Mukesh Ambani in this business, Ratan Tata is his...

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement