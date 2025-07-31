Twitter
US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes near Lemoore Air Station in California

A US Navy F-35C fighter jet crashed near the Leemore Air Station in Kings County, California.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes near Lemoore Air Station in California

A US Navy F-35C fighter jet crashed near the Leemore Air Station in Kings County, California, on Wednesday. "The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," a statement from NAS Lemoore said. No further details on the crash were provided.

A request for comment outside of regular business hours was not immediately answered by F-35 fighter jet manufacturer and U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

According to the US Naval Academy, the F-35C Lightning II is the only fifth-generation aircraft in the world.

 

