US Navy F35 jet crashes in California, video show thick black smoke rising from accident site, watch
BREAKING: US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes near Lemoore Air Station in California
Big Boost for Indian travellers: Visit UAE, UK, Australia, South Africa, 15 more nations with visa for just Re 1, here's how
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG changes in Schengen visa, no longer require...
Viral video: After Aniruddhacharya, Premanand sparks new controversy, comments on girls: 'Jab chaar purush se milne ke aadat ho gayi hai, toh...'
'We're negotiating with India...': US President Donald Trump after declaring 25% tariff plus penalty
Meet woman, who studied 8 hours a day to fulfill IAS dream, cracked UPSC exam on 3rd attempt with AIR...; know about her preparation strategy and more
Delhi weather: Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR again, IMD predicts light to moderate showers
Donald Trump announces US-Pakistan deal to develop 'massive' oil reserves in Pakistan, says they might sell to 'India some day'
Nandinee Kashyap arrested: Eyewitnesses say Assamese actress 'fled from scene without offering help', deceased student's family reveals 'she promised them...'
WORLD
A US Navy F-35C fighter jet crashed near the Leemore Air Station in Kings County, California.
A US Navy F-35C fighter jet crashed near the Leemore Air Station in Kings County, California, on Wednesday. "The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," a statement from NAS Lemoore said. No further details on the crash were provided.
A request for comment outside of regular business hours was not immediately answered by F-35 fighter jet manufacturer and U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin.
According to the US Naval Academy, the F-35C Lightning II is the only fifth-generation aircraft in the world.