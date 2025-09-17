US Navy, Air forces reach Chittagong, what is it planning? Know what’s behind US-Bangladesh ties

The US defence forces arrived in Chittagong on September 10 on US Bangla Airlines from its capital, Dhaka, the country’s largest airline by fleet size. The forces have arrived here to participate in joint defence exercises.

Amid the severe political situation in India’s neighbour, Bangladesh, the United States forces are in Chittagong. The US Army and Navy arrived here via the US Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules for a defence exercise. At least 120 US personnel have been staying in Bangladesh. The US defence forces arrived in Chittagong on September 10 on US Bangla Airlines from its capital, Dhaka, the country’s largest airline by fleet size.

Their arrival marks a crucial stage in regional ties, which have been backed by the United States. Not only the US Air Force but the Sri Lankan Air Force has also reached here who along with the Bangladesh Air Force, which will conduct ‘Operation Pacific Angel 25-3’, which will go on for four days starting from Monday, September 15, at the Bangladesh Air Force Zahurul Haque base in Chittagong. The same day, the US troops visited the Patenga Air Base of the Bangladesh Air Force, a day after an Egyptian Air Force transport plane landed at Chittagong’s Shah Amanat International Airport.

This is the second set of exercises, as early this year the United States and Bangladesh conducted Exercise Tiger Lightning-2025.

What is notable in the US visit?

The Hercules craft, in which the US forces are a tactical transport aeroplane normally based at the US Air Force’s Yokota station in Japan. The defence exercise started over a decade ago and is continuing throughout the Indo-Pacific. The partners call this exercise a way to strengthen defence cooperation, interoperability, and humanitarian response.