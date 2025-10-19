FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies amid government shutdown

The protests were organised as a national day of action aimed at rejecting authoritarianism and defending democratic principles.

ANI

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 07:57 AM IST

US: Nationwide 'No Kings' protests target Trump administration's policies amid government shutdown
A huge number of demonstrators gathered in cities and towns across the United States as part of the "No Kings" protests, a coordinated nationwide movement voicing strong opposition to President Donald Trump's administration and policies, CNN reported on Saturday (local time).

According to CNN, more than 2,500 events took place in all 50 states, drawing large crowds in major urban centres and centres of communities alike. The protests were organised as a national day of action aimed at rejecting authoritarianism and defending democratic principles.

While demonstrators expressed frustration over a wide range of Trump-era policies, several recurring themes emerged. According to CNN, concerns are over the erosion of democratic norms, outrage over aggressive immigration enforcement and ICE raids, the deployment of federal troops in US cities, and cuts to essential government programmes, especially in healthcare.

In Atlanta, protestors began the day at the city's Civic Centre before marching to the Georgia State Capitol, where they rallied under the "No Kings" banner, as reported by CNN.

The event emphasised a peaceful yet urgent call to safeguard American democracy and resist authoritarian leadership.

Los Angeles also saw a significant turnout, with a particular focus on immigrant rights. Many participants carried Mexican flags or hybrids of US and Mexican flags, signalling solidarity with immigrant communities affected by recent federal crackdowns.

The city was also a flashpoint for immigration protests in June, particularly following federal raids and President Trump's controversial decision to deploy the National Guard without the governor's approval, an unprecedented move not seen since 1965, CNN reported.

The demonstrations come at a time of heightened political tension, amid a federal government shutdown and partisan deadlock in Washington over a funding bill.

Democratic leaders have largely voiced support for the protests, while many Republican lawmakers have criticised them as anti-American.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a statement posted on X, encouraged demonstrators to remain calm and peaceful.

"As Californians take to the streets today to stand up against the President's authoritarian playbook, I urge everyone to stay safe and demonstrate peacefully. Don't give in to his provocations. Our strength is in our unity and peace," Newsom wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also voiced strong support for the protests, saying he marched alongside labour unions and fellow New Yorkers.

"Today as millions of Americans rally across this country for No Kings Day: I proudly marched side-by-side with labor unions and so many more of our fellow citizens in NYC. We have no dictators in America. And we won't allow Trump to keep eroding our democracy," Schumer said in a post on X.

Senator Bernie Sanders echoed the sentiments of the day, thanking those who participated in the protests from cities to small towns. "Thank you to the millions of Americans who turned out in small communities and big cities all over this country to say loudly and boldly: No more kings. In America, We the People will rule," Sanders wrote.

Meanwhile, in New York City, authorities reported that the protests remained peaceful throughout the day, despite the massive turnout of 100,000 across all five boroughs. It further stated that no protest-related arrests were made.

"The majority of the No Kings protests have dispersed at this time, and all traffic closures have been lifted. We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests," the New York Police Department said in a statement on X. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

