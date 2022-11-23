Headlines

World

World

US: Multiple people killed in shooting at Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia

The police have confirmed that the shooter behind the incident is dead.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

Around 10 people have been killed while multiple others have been injured at a reported shooting incident at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia in the US. The police have confirmed that the person behind the shooting is dead. 

“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so,” Chesapeake City’s official Twitter handle posted.

 

A shooting was reported at a Walmart departmental store in Chesapeake city. Police responded to the shooting at around 10:12 pm (local time), CNN reported. 

Upon entering the store, cops found multiple persons dead and injured. The exact number of fatalities is not confirmed till now but the police believe the number to be less than 10 people. 

This is a developing story. More details will be updates.

