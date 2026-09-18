US mother admits having sex with son ‘about 100 times’; charged by police

A domestic dispute led Florida police to an alleged sexual relationship between a 46-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son, resulting in incest charges against both.

A domestic violence complaint in Florida led police to an unexpected allegation involving a mother and her adult son. Christina Clemens, 46, and her son Shane Clemens, 22, both from Lakeland, were charged with incest after investigators learned about their alleged sexual relationship, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The case began when Christina called police during a dispute and accused Shane of hitting her.

Son allegedly tells police about relationship

According to Sheriff Judd, Shane became angry after learning that his mother had contacted the police. While speaking to officers, he allegedly disclosed that he had been having sex with his mother since he turned 18.

“Then he said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what — I’ve been having sex with my mama since I was 18 years old,’” Judd said in a video posted on X.

Judd said detectives were surprised by the statement and asked Shane to repeat what he had said. He allegedly repeated the same claim.

Mother allegedly confirms son's claim

Investigators then questioned Christina about the allegation and asked whether she had been having a sexual relationship with Shane since he turned 18. According to Judd, she allegedly admitted to the relationship and told detectives it had happened “only about 100 times.”

Husband says he knew nothing about alleged relationship

Detectives also spoke to Christina's husband, whose name has not been released. The man reportedly told investigators that he and Christina were "happily married" and living together. He also said he had no knowledge of the alleged relationship between his wife and son.

However, he reportedly told deputies that he had previously become suspicious after noticing Christina and Shane spending time together inside the master bedroom with the door locked, according to the sheriff.

Mother and son face multiple charges

Judd described the alleged sexual relationship as illegal and said both Christina and Shane were charged with incest. Christina also faces charges of domestic battery and living in open adultery, according to jail records cited by the New York Post. She was released on September 4 after posting a total bond of $6,250.

Shane faces an additional domestic violence battery charge and remains in custody without bond.