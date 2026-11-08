US Military to create 20-member task force to disrupt land routes into Iran, expand blockade beyond ports

US military to create 20-member Florida-based task force to disrupt Iran land routes via Caspian Sea, expand naval blockade amid 8-month war, Strait of Hormuz crisis, $25B oil exports halted.

The US military has announced it will create a 20-member task force to find ways to disrupt land routes into Iran that it says are used for shipments of weapons and illicit materials.

The restrictions would expand on a US naval blockade of Iranian ports during two countries' eight-month war, in which Tehran has also restricted passage through critical Strait of Hormuz trade route, choking global energy supplies.

The task force's work "will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," US Central Command chief Brad Cooper said in a statement posted on X on Saturday.

The team of both civilian and military personnel based in Florida would coordinate with US government agencies on "preventing movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea," the statement added.

Naval blockade already in place

United States imposed blockade on Iranian ports early in war in response to Tehran seeking to limit traffic through strategic Strait of Hormuz, where around a fifth of global oil trade normally passes.

That blockade has halted around $25 billion in crude oil exports from Iran, according to US Central Command.

Why land routes now?

US officials believe Iran has been using land borders and Caspian Sea routes to bypass naval blockade and continue weapons shipments and sanctioned trade. New task force will focus on closing those alternate supply chains.

Team will be based in Florida and work with multiple US agencies to track and disrupt shipments of advanced weapons, dual-use tech and materials that generate revenue for Iran's military programs.

Move comes as war enters eighth month, with no sign of de-escalation in Gulf. Restrictions on Strait of Hormuz have already impacted global energy supplies and oil prices, with shipping companies rerouting vessels to avoid conflict zone.

US Central Command has not detailed specific measures task force will recommend, but said goal is to cut off Iran's ability to finance operations and rebuild military infrastructure