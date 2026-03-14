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US military releases video of strike on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing conflict; Watch

The US and Israel conducted precision strikes on Iran, targeting military installations on Kharg Island and Tehran, including missile storage, naval bunkers, and a space research centre, while avoiding oil infrastructure.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

US military releases video of strike on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing conflict; Watch
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The United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday, focusing on key military installations while deliberately avoiding oil infrastructure. The operations come amid rising tensions in the Middle East, with Kharg Island and Iran’s military capabilities in the spotlight.

US Precision Strikes on Kharg Island

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video showing its overnight precision strikes on Kharg Island, a crucial military and oil-export hub in the northern Persian Gulf. CENTCOM stated that the operation destroyed multiple Iranian military sites, including naval mine storage areas, missile storage bunkers, and other strategic facilities.

More than 90 military targets were reportedly struck, but oil-related infrastructure was deliberately spared. Kharg Island handles approximately 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports, featuring massive storage tanks and jetties capable of accommodating supertankers. Its significance was highlighted historically during the Iran-Iraq War, when Iraq repeatedly targeted the island to disrupt Iran’s oil exports, though Iran managed to keep it partially operational.

Israeli Strikes on Tehran Facilities

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced it carried out attacks on Iran’s main space research centre and a factory producing air defence systems near Tehran. According to the IDF, the space centre contained laboratories for developing military satellites used for surveillance, intelligence, and fire direction across the region.

Israeli officials emphasised that the strikes were part of a broader campaign aimed at degrading Iran’s core military infrastructure, affecting both its offensive and defensive capabilities.

Strategic Importance of Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz

Kharg Island’s location makes it critical not only for Iran’s oil exports but also for global energy markets. Roughly 20% of the world’s traded oil passes through the nearby Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the region’s strategic significance in international trade and energy security.

CENTCOM and Israeli officials stressed that their operations sought to target military capabilities without disrupting the global oil supply, signalling careful planning amid heightened tensions.

Ongoing Regional Tensions

The strikes mark a continuation of escalating military actions in the Middle East, with both the US and Israel taking steps to weaken Iran’s military infrastructure. Analysts note that precision targeting reflects a focus on long-term military objectives rather than immediate economic disruption, though the region remains highly sensitive given its role in global oil logistics.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as both Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz remain pivotal for Iran’s oil exports and for maintaining stability in global energy markets.

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