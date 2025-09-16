US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Charlie Kirk could have become US President? Donald Trump's top aide says...

Smriti Irani issues BIG statement on PM Modi: 'Anybody who says they're close to him...'

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

ITR filing 2025: Income Tax Dept extends due date for filing income tax returns to...; check details

Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi's marriage is in TROUBLE due to THIS actress, insider reveals wrestler is 'quite serious' about her

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, all housemates nominated for eviction except.., BB punished them for..

This tech giant crosses Rs 26,43,03,00,00,00,000 market cap after its shares rise to...; not Amazon, Apple

India officially qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan on verge of elimination

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Charlie Kirk could have become US President? Donald Trump's top aide says...

Charlie Kirk could have become US President? Trump's aide says...

Smriti Irani issues BIG statement on PM Modi: 'Anybody who says they're close to him...'

Smriti Irani's BIG statement on PM Modi: 'Anybody who says they're close to him.

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeWorld

WORLD

US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump

US President Trump announced a second kinetic strike by the US Military against drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the Southcom area.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 06:47 AM IST

US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Three people were killed by the US military in another deadly strike on a vessel in international waters "transporting illegal narcotics" from Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said. US President Trump announced a second kinetic strike by the US Military against drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the Southcom area.

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, the US President stated that the strike had occurred while the narcoterrorists from Venezuela were transporting illegal narcotics in International waters, calling it a deadly weapon poisoning the Americans.

"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S," the post read.

Further in his post, calling the drug trafficking cartels as a threat to US, Trump put forth a warning that the government would haunt back.

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED -- IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" the post further read.
Earlier on September 3, the United States killed 11 people in a deadly military strike against an alleged drug boat linked to the Venezuela cartel 'Tren de Aragua'.

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Strict security protocols enforced in Dubai; fans warned of jail, Rs 700000 penalty for violations
IND vs PAK: Strict security protocols enforced in Dubai; fans warned of jail
DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin Buzz of ETF Or Comes Into a Competition With 700 Percent Staking Rewards by Layer Brett
DOGE's ETF Buzz vs. Layer Brett's 700% Staking Rewards
Disha Patani steps out for first public appearance after firing near her Bareilly home: Watch
Disha Patani steps out for first public appearance after firing near her home
US secretary's fresh salvo at India amid trade war: 'Why wouldn't they buy...?'
US secretary's fresh salvo at India amid trade war: 'Why wouldn't they buy...?'
Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 238, got admission in IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job, became OTT star, he is...
Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 238, got admission in IIT Delhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE