US military planning to buy Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertrucks, blow them up with missiles, here's why

Despite an ugly feud between United States President Donald Trump and his former aide Elon Musk, the US military has developed a keen interest in the Cybertrucks developed by Musk's carmaker Tesla. The US Air Force is planning to buy two Cybertrucks to use as targets for "live missile fire testing," according to a report by The War Zone, a news website that covers the defence sector. The testing will reportedly take place at the White Sands Missile Range in the US' New Mexico state.

Why is the US Air Fore buying Cybertrucks?

In a document supporting the purchase order, the US Air Force said the Cybertrucks may be used by enemy countries in times of conflict. "In the operating theater, it is likely the type of vehicles used by the enemy may transition to Tesla Cybertrucks, as they have been found not to receive the normal extent of damage expected upon major impact," the force stated in the document. "Testing needs to mirror real-world situations. The intent of the training is to prep the units for operations by simulating scenarios as closely as possible to the real-world situations," it added. Besides the Cybertrucks, the US military is also looking to buy 31 other vehicles, including sedans, bongo trucks, pickups, and SUVs, all of which will likely be destroyed.

What makes the Tesla Cybertruck so robust?

The Tesla Cybertruck has been chosen by the US Air Force for its exceptional durability which has been attributed to a range of factors, including its unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, angular and futuristic design, and 48‑V electrical architecture. In the past, Musk himself has speculated about the truck's potential military applicability and promoted it as being "apocalypse-proof." In 2019, as the Cybertruck was unveiled, the billionaire claimed its windows were unbreakable.