US Midterms: Democrat Jon Ossoff wins second term in Georgia, defeats Mike Collins

Democrat Jon Ossoff, 39, wins second term in Georgia, defeating GOP Rep Mike Collins, holds key Senate seat in Trump-won state, raises $100M+ for 2024 race.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff was reelected Tuesday to a second term, holding a key seat for Democrats by defeating Republican Representative Mike Collins in a closely watched race that has elevated the Senate's youngest member as a national star for his party.

Ossoff, 39, began the cycle as a top Republican target and the only Senate Democrat running for reelection in a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2024. From the start, he ran as an aggressive Trump critic, with sharp attacks on "a failed president" that dominated social media feeds across the country.

Ossoff's fundraising juggernaut and Anti-Trump message

He emerged as a fundraising juggernaut, pulling in more than $100 million and sparking speculation about a potential 2028 presidential bid. Ossoff framed his campaign around corruption and moral failure in Washington.

"Corruption in American politics runs a lot deeper than Donald Trump," Ossoff said during the campaign. "It's not just the money that's corrupted our politics. It is a moral corruption, the cynical indifference of powerful people."

For Trump, Ossoff's victory is a bitter sign of his lame-duck status. Trump had endorsed Collins for the Republican nomination in Georgia, a state where the President anchored his false claims that his 2020 defeat was rigged. But Collins, first elected while echoing Trump's election lies, struggled to raise money and defend his ties to white nationalists and an unresolved House ethics investigation.

Bigot label and Lewis reference

Ossoff repeatedly branded Collins as a "bigot," pointing to past social media posts, his former chief of staff's communications with white supremacists, and white nationalist advocacy from Collins' son-in-law.

"Whatever Donald Trump says, Mike Collins does," Ossoff said in one debate. "Doesn't matter what it is. Doesn't think for himself."

He added, "If John Lewis were marching today from Selma to Montgomery, Mike Collins would be grabbing a billy club," referring to the late civil rights icon's role in Bloody Sunday in 1965.

Collins insisted he had denounced racism and antisemitism, but struggled to paint Ossoff as too liberal for Georgia, accusing him of supporting open borders and voting "100% of the time with Bernie Sanders."

From 2020 runoff to national model

Ossoff was first elected in 2020, defeating Republican Senator David Perdue in a runoff held the day before Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol. At the same time, Senator Raphael Warnock won a special election, making history as Georgia's first Black senator while Ossoff became its first Jewish senator. Warnock won reelection in 2022 with a more moderate approach.

Ossoff's aggressive 2024 strategy, with carefully produced rallies and real-time viral clips, became a model for Democrats. He mocked "Prince Don Jr.," Eric Trump and Jared Kushner over business deals, called for ending the Iran war, rolling back Trump's tax cuts, and criticized tariffs.

On Israel, he said he values Israel's security and "the lives of innocent Palestinians," supporting some military aid while opposing other munitions, and said alleged violations should be decided by the International Criminal Court.

He also highlighted constituent work, earning endorsements from some local Republicans for hurricane relief and infrastructure funding.

"This is what small men like Donald Trump and Mike Collins will never understand," Ossoff said, "that our national greatness flows not through our blood or our genes, but through our ideas and our aspirations and our care for one another."