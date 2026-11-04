US Midterms 2026: Will Trump lose Congress in final two years? Democrats need just 3 seats after North Carolina and New Jersey wins

US Midterms 2026 counting underway, Democrats flip North Carolina Senate with Roy Cooper 59% vs Whatley 39.5%, also flip New Jersey House, need 3 more for control.

Polls have closed in most states and counting is underway in the US midterms, with Democrats looking to wrest several Republican states to take control of Congress in President Donald Trump's last two years in power.

The biggest win so far for Democrats is a flip in North Carolina, with Roy Cooper getting nearly 59 percent of votes against rival Michael Whatley's 39.5 percent. Democrats need a gain of three more seats for Senate majority at 50. They have also flipped the House in New Jersey, with Rebecca Bennet defeating two-term Republican Tom Kean Jr.

All eyes are now on other key states including Alaska, Ohio, Maine, Texas, Michigan, Iowa and Kansas. With North Carolina flipped, Democrats need three more seats to take the Senate. In the House, they have flipped three seats and now only need to hold current districts to take control.

Why Midterms matter for Trump's final two years

If Republicans lose Congress, Democrats will get power to stall Trump's legislative plans and hold hearings, issue summons, and order investigations. However, it won't be easy due to Trump's veto power and Senate filibuster. Results hold supreme importance amid global conflicts like the Iran war.

Top developments of US Midterm elections 2026

1. North Carolina Double Flip:* Democrats registered first stunning victory with flips in both Senate and House. Jamie Ager won House seat after retirement of Republican Chuck Edwards, while Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley in Senate. First time since 2008 Democrats have won Senate seat in state.

2. New Jersey House Flip: Democrat Rebecca Bennet, ex-Navy helicopter pilot, defeated two-term Republican Tom Kean Jr. Seat was competitive, having changed hands in two most recent midterms.

3. Pennsylvania Shock: Democrat Bob Brooks defeated Republican incumbent Ryan Mackenzie in red state Pennsylvania. Brooks leaned on blue-collar background, with rising living costs as key issue.

4. South Carolina Senate After 30 Years: Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, flipping Senate seat in deep red state after three decades.

5. Texas Senate And Governor Double Boost: James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton to win Texas Senate. Gina Hinojosa won Governor race dethroning Greg Abbott. First Democrat Governor since 1990 and first Latina Governor. Abbott was seeking unprecedented fourth term since 2014.

6. Kansas Historic Upset: Historically red Kansas handed Republicans shocking upset as Democrat Adam Hamilton flipped Senate seat, defeating Roger Marshall who was eyeing second term and had Trump rally twice in October. First time in nearly a century blue wave hit state. Hamilton is a Methodist megachurch pastor.