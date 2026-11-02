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US Midterms 2026: Key races, what's at stake and how results could impact India

US Midterms 2026 will decide control of Congress, shape Donald Trump's remaining term and could influence India-US trade, H-1B policies and diplomatic ties.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

US Midterms 2026: Key races, what's at stake and how results could impact India
US Midterms 2026: Key races, what's at stake and how results could impact India (Representative image/ANI)
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About 210 million registered voters in the United States are expected to vote on November 3 in the 2026 midterm elections. The results could reshape the balance of power in Washington and determine how much influence President Donald Trump has during the final two years of his term. Although Trump is not contesting the election, control of the US Congress is at stake.

Republicans currently hold majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. If Democrats win either chamber, they could block legislation, investigate the administration and make it harder for the president to implement his policies.

What are the US midterm elections?

Midterm elections take place halfway through a US president's four-year term. Voters elect members of Congress, which consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The elections are also seen as a public assessment of the president's performance. This time, voters will decide all 435 seats in the House and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats. Elections for governors and state and local officials will also take place.

What is at stake for Donald Trump?

Trump's Republican Party currently controls both chambers of Congress. If Democrats win either the House or the Senate, they could make it difficult for the president to pass new laws and approve government spending.

Trump has warned that he could use his presidential veto power to block bills passed by a Democrat-controlled Congress. “I guess I'll become Mr Veto. I'm not going to let them ruin it,” he told The New York Post's podcast, 'Pod Force One'.

How many seats do Democrats need to win in the House?

The House of Representatives has 435 seats, and a party needs 218 seats to secure a majority.

Republicans currently hold 218 seats, compared with 214 for Democrats. One independent sits with Republicans, while two seats are vacant.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the House. Around 35 closely contested races could determine which party wins the chamber.

What is the situation in the Senate?

The Senate has 100 members, with each US state electing two senators. Senators serve six-year terms, and roughly one-third of the seats are contested every two years.

This year, 35 seats are up for election, including special elections in Florida and Ohio. Republicans currently hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 45. Two independent senators are aligned with the Democrats, giving their bloc 47 seats.

Democrats need a net gain of four seats to reach 51 and take control. Republicans can retain the Senate with 50 seats because the vice-president can cast a tie-breaking vote.

Which Senate races should be watched?

Several closely contested Senate races could influence the final outcome. These include Georgia, where Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is facing Republican Mike Collins; Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are contesting an open seat; and New Hampshire, where Democrat Chris Pappas is facing Republican John Sununu.

Other important contests include Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Alaska and Iowa.

What happens if Democrats win either chamber?

If Democrats take control of the House, they could block Republican legislation and launch investigations into the Trump administration. The House also has the power to begin impeachment proceedings against a president.

If Democrats win the Senate, they could block legislation and reject presidential nominees, including cabinet members, ambassadors and federal judges.

However, even if Democrats win both chambers, Trump will remain president and retain his veto power. Congress needs a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a presidential veto.

Why are the US midterms important for India?

The outcome could affect India's trade, technology and defence ties with the US.

The Trump administration's policies on H-1B visas and tariffs have created concerns for Indian professionals and exporters. A Democrat-controlled House could increase scrutiny of Trump's trade policies and foreign policy decisions.

However, neither party has shown a clear willingness to completely move away from protectionist trade policies.

When will the US midterm election results be known?

The first results are expected after polling stations begin closing at 6 pm Eastern Time on November 3. This means Indian viewers will begin following the results in the early hours of November 4.

However, the outcome may take days or, in some closely contested races, weeks to become clear. Election-night figures are preliminary, as officials still need to count outstanding mail-in and provisional ballots before certifying the results.

Georgia could also see a Senate run-off on December 1 if no candidate secures a majority.

The new House and Senate are scheduled to begin their terms on January 3, 2027.

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