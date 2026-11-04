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US Midterm Elections: Will Indians become largest Asian group in Congress? These faces hog media attention

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US Midterm Elections: Will Indians become largest Asian group in Congress? These faces hog media attention

Two Indian-Americans won in US midterms, one trailing in Ohio, rest results pending. Polls were held for 435 House, 37 Senate and 36 Governor seats.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 08:59 AM IST

US Midterm Elections: Will Indians become largest Asian group in Congress? These faces hog media attention
Indian-Americans in US midterm elections.
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The US voted on Tuesday in the crucial midterm elections, with many Indian-origin candidates in the fray. At stake are all 435 House seats, 37 Senate seats and gubernatorial posts in 36 states. These midterms will decide who controls Congress for the last two years of President Donald Trump's term.

Vivek Ramaswamy trailing in Ohio

The son of Keralan immigrants, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is losing the Ohio governorship contest. Ramaswamy, who won the Republican primary in May and is supported by President Trump, trails Democrat Amy Acton by around two lakh votes.

Suhas Subramanyam wins, Pia Dandiya debuts

Suhas Subramanyam, who represents Virginia's 10th District in the House, has been re-elected. The 40-year-old Democrat, who previously advised former President Barack Obama, defeated Republican Dave Beckwith with more than 61% of the vote. He attended Northwestern to study law after being born in Houston to Indian parents.

Pia Dandiya has won her first House election in the 22nd District of Florida. In comparison to Republican Casey Askar, the Democratic candidate and former high school principal received 51.9% of the vote. Palm Beach County is where she was born and raised.

Also read: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju calls Rahul Gandhi 'separatist', accuses him of 'pushing agendas of India's enemies', THIS is what he said

Other key Indian-American contests

Many races are still being counted. Ro Khanna is fighting to keep his seat in California's 17th District against Ritesh Tandon, Pramila Jayapal faces Nirav Sheth in Washington's 7th, and Ami Bera is trying to retain his California 3rd seat.  Other contenders include lawyer Pooja Sethi in Texas House District 47, businessman Sandeep Srivastava in Texas District 66, doctor Amish Shah in Arizona's 1st District against Trump-backed Jay Feely, and urban planner Nithya Raman running for mayor of Los Angeles. Both Los Angeles and New York will have mayors of Indian descent if Raman prevails.

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