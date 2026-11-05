US Midterm Elections: Indian Americans back Democrats, give them 84 of 100 seats

Democrats won 84 of 100 top Indian-American House districts, Republicans won 15 and one seat is undecided. The result reflects strong Indian-American support for Democrats on jobs, inflation and immigration.

Democrats won 84 of 100 seats with most Indian Americans. It was a clear win in districts where the community lives in large numbers. Republicans managed to win only 15 seats, while one race is still undecided.

Big win in Indian-American areas

In the 2026 midterms, Democrats won 84 of the top 100 House seats with large Indian-American populations, Republicans won 15, and one Arizona seat with Amish Shah leading is still undecided. These 100 districts hold over half of all Indian-Americans in the US, from Silicon Valley to New Jersey and the suburbs of Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and Seattle, with about 2.6 million eligible to vote.

None of these seats has a majority of Indian-Americans. They make up about one-fifth of the population in California's 17th district, which has the highest number of Indian inhabitants (146,000). However, their votes count in close contests.

California led the wave

In California, Democrats won 19 of the 20 most important districts, including Ro Khanna's 17th district for a sixth term. Additionally, they won every top seat in Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York. Republicans won nine out of thirteen seats in Texas, including those held by Trever Nehls and Beth Van Duyne. They also won the redesigned 32nd district with Jace Yarbrough. Tom Kean Jr. and Brian Fitzpatrick, two members of the Republican House India caucus, were defeated.

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Why voters leaned Democrat

Surveys agree with the findings. In October, 62% of Indian-Americans supported Democrats for the House, compared to 19% for Republicans, and 63% for the Senate, compared to 21%. 71% of people disapproved of President Trump, compared to just 29% who supported him. Immigration, jobs, health care and inflation were the main concerns. Nearly one-third stopped participating in politics as a result of frequently seeing racist posts directed at Indians on the internet.