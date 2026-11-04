US Midterm Elections: Democrats Capture Both Houses Of Congress, what may Trump do now as Republicans lose majority?

Democrats win 255 House seats, take Senate flipping Texas, SC, NC, Ohio, Kansas. Hakeem Jeffries to be Speaker. Trump says 'If I was on ballot, landslide'.

Democrats made history on Tuesday by winning back both the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections, delivering a sweeping rebuke to President Donald Trump and ending Republican control of Congress for the remainder of his term.

President's low approval ratings, voter anger over rising prices and unpopular war in Iran helped Democrats score decisive wins in once-reliable Republican strongholds such as Texas, South Carolina, Kansas and Iowa. With control of Congress, Democrats will now have substantial powers to check Trump's domestic and foreign policy agenda.

Democrats on course for 255 seats, best result in 20 years

According to NBC News estimates, Democrats were on course to win a staggering 255 seats in the 435-member House, an increase of over 40 seats over the party's previous tally and the best result in nearly 20 years. Results put Representative Hakeem Jeffries in line to become Speaker of the House.

Republicans have thus far failed to flip single House or Senate seat from Democrats, dismal showing for party.

Senate flips after decades: Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Kansas

Democratic candidates seized control of Senate, winning in states that had not elected their party to statewide office in decades.

37-year old political phenomenon James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming first Democrat to win Senate seat in state since 1988. In South Carolina, Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham for seat held for more than two decades by late Lindsey Graham, while former governor Roy Cooper won open seat in North Carolina. Sherrod Brown unseated Senator Jon Husted in Ohio, and Adam Hamilton defeated Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas.

Many observers stunned by scale of Republican losses. Democrat Gina Hinojosa unseated three-term Governor Greg Abbott in Texas, becoming first Democrat to win governorship since 1994 and state's first Latina governor. Adam Hamilton will become first Democrat to represent Kansas in US Senate since 1932.

Results particularly damaging for Trump, since many defeats came in states he won comfortably in 2024. In Ohio, state Trump won by double-digit margin in 2024, both Vivek Ramaswamy and Jon Husted lost.

Most expensive race, Trump's reaction and what happens next

Democrats overcame major funding disadvantage. James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in most expensive Senate race in US history, in which billionaire Elon Musk reportedly spent estimated $200 million in unsuccessful bid to elect Republican.

Trump said party would have won had he been on ballot. "I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote on Truth Social.

Holding both chambers gives Democrats substantial power to keep Trump administration in check. House controls government spending and can launch investigations, while Senate confirms President's nominees, including cabinet officials, judges and ambassadors. Every bill Trump wants passed, including government funding, will now need Democratic support.

Democrats have outlined key priorities, including war with Iran, Trump's global tariffs and investigations into alleged conflicts of interest involving Trump family's business dealings.