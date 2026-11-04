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US Midterm Elections: Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim Senator, know about his INDIA connection

First Muslim US Senator Abdul El-Sayed's wife Dr Sarah Jukaku is a Michigan-born psychiatrist with family roots in Bhatkal, Karnataka.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim Senator, know about his INDIA connection
Senator Abdul El-Sayed with his wife.
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Abdul El-Sayed made history as the first Muslim U.S. senator after winning the 2026 midterms. The spotlight is now on his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, a practising psychiatrist from Michigan whose family traces its roots to Bhatkal in Karnataka, about 140 km from Mangaluru.

Who is Dr Sarah Jukaku?

Dr Sarah Jukaku, who was born and raised in Michigan, graduated as a psychiatrist from Columbia University in 2015. At the University of Michigan, she met Abdul El-Sayed. During his freshman year, they were engaged, and they were married in 2006. She actively participated in his midterm campaign in 2026 as well. At a campaign rally, she spoke about their bond and said, "Nobody tells him what to do except me."

Family roots in Karnataka

Her father, Dr Jukaku Tayeb, a nephrologist from Bhatkal, moved to the US after MBBS. Her grandfather, Jukaku Shamsuddin, was a lawyer-educator and Deputy Finance Minister under BD Jatti in erstwhile Jamkhandi State, now Bagalkot. After El-Sayed's win, residents of the region celebrated the moment. "We wish him all the very best. It's a proud moment for all of us, that too from the Jukaku family contesting for an important post in the US," a local told American Bazaar.

Also read: Who is Jyot Singh? Know about first Sikh American lawmaker

Family life

The couple has been married for over 20 years and has two daughters, Emmalee and Serene. El-Sayed has often spoken fondly about his connection to South Indian culture. "I've been married in a South Indian family for 20 years; I am well inducted now. I might be more Indian than I am Arab," he said in an interview. He also said, "I am surrounded by desi women. I have two desi daughters and a desi wife. "El-Sayed's win was part of a larger Democratic wave in the midterms, described by many as a 'blue wave '.

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