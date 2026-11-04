US Midterm Elections: Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim Senator, know about his INDIA connection

WORLD
First Muslim US Senator Abdul El-Sayed's wife Dr Sarah Jukaku is a Michigan-born psychiatrist with family roots in Bhatkal, Karnataka.
Abdul El-Sayed made history as the first Muslim U.S. senator after winning the 2026 midterms. The spotlight is now on his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, a practising psychiatrist from Michigan whose family traces its roots to Bhatkal in Karnataka, about 140 km from Mangaluru.
Dr Sarah Jukaku, who was born and raised in Michigan, graduated as a psychiatrist from Columbia University in 2015. At the University of Michigan, she met Abdul El-Sayed. During his freshman year, they were engaged, and they were married in 2006. She actively participated in his midterm campaign in 2026 as well. At a campaign rally, she spoke about their bond and said, "Nobody tells him what to do except me."
Her father, Dr Jukaku Tayeb, a nephrologist from Bhatkal, moved to the US after MBBS. Her grandfather, Jukaku Shamsuddin, was a lawyer-educator and Deputy Finance Minister under BD Jatti in erstwhile Jamkhandi State, now Bagalkot. After El-Sayed's win, residents of the region celebrated the moment. "We wish him all the very best. It's a proud moment for all of us, that too from the Jukaku family contesting for an important post in the US," a local told American Bazaar.
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The couple has been married for over 20 years and has two daughters, Emmalee and Serene. El-Sayed has often spoken fondly about his connection to South Indian culture. "I've been married in a South Indian family for 20 years; I am well inducted now. I might be more Indian than I am Arab," he said in an interview. He also said, "I am surrounded by desi women. I have two desi daughters and a desi wife. "El-Sayed's win was part of a larger Democratic wave in the midterms, described by many as a 'blue wave '.