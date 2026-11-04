US Midterm Elections 2026: What is Samosa Caucus? How have Indian-origin politicians performed in polls?

Indian-Americans 2026 Midterms: Pia Dandiya wins Florida 22nd 52% vs 48%, Suhas Subramanyam re-elected VA-10, Aruna Miller wins, Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio Gov to Amy Acton.

The 2026 US midterm elections delivered a mixed verdict for Indian-American candidates, with Democrat Pia Dandiya winning a seat in the US House of Representatives and incumbent Suhas Subramanyam securing re-election. Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller also won another term alongside Governor Wes Moore.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, meanwhile, lost his bid to become Ohio's governor to Democrat Amy Acton. The victory made Acton the first woman elected governor of Ohio.

What is Samosa Caucus?

The "Samosa Caucus" is the informal nickname for the group of Indian-American lawmakers serving in the United States Congress.

Coined around 2018 by Illinois Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi to celebrate their shared heritage using India's iconic triangular snack, the phrase serves as a media-friendly label for the rising representation and influence of the South Asian diaspora in American governance. It reached global prominence when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi explicitly highlighted the group during his June 2023 address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

Key characteristics and function

It is not an official, institutional caucus with a unified legislative platform. Instead, it works as a political network where members compare notes on Washington life, attend community events, and co-sign letters on issues impacting the Indian-American community.

While their policy priorities vary, members often collaborate on critical issues like reducing the country-cap backlog on Green Cards, expanding temporary work visas, and strengthening strategic and economic ties between the U.S. and India.

Membership status after 2026 Midterms

Entering November 2026 Midterms, the caucus had reached record high of six serving members in House, all Democrats. Following latest election cycle, group is experiencing significant structural shift.

Core retaining members who continue to anchor caucus include Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, and Pramila Jayapal. Newer additions like Suhas Subramanyam also seeking re-election to solidify positions.

Departures: Term's pioneer Raja Krishnamoorthi vacated seat to mount Senate bid but lost in Democratic primary. Representative Shri Thanedar also lost his party primary. Both will leave House when current terms conclude in January 2027.

New faces: Amish Shah and Pia Dandiya ran in this cycle to expand ranks.

Which Indian-American candidates won?

Pia Dandiya (Democrat): Dandiya won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican Casey Askar. Early election-night figures had her at around 52 per cent of the vote against Askar's 48 per cent. A former school principal, she campaigned on issues including affordability and economic opportunity.

Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat): The incumbent won re-election from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican Dave Beckwith and independent candidate Ahsen Malik. Subramanyam became Virginia's first Indian-American member of Congress after winning the seat in 2024.

Aruna Miller (Democrat): Maryland's Lieutenant Governor secured another term alongside Governor Wes Moore, retaining her position in the state's executive leadership.

Ro Khanna (Democrat): The California Congressman was seeking re-election to the US House. He is currently leading.

Ami Bera (Democrat): Indian-American Democratic lawmaker has won reelection to US House in California's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Robb Tucker. Bera, 61, won his eighth term in the US House of Representatives.

Pramila Jayapal (Democrat): Won re-election to the US House from her district in Washington state, cruising to victory with 87.47% of the vote.

Amish Shah (Democrat): The physician and former Arizona state legislator contested Arizona's 1st Congressional District against Republican Jay Feely. He is leading. He had narrowly lost the seat in 2024.