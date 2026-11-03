US Midterm Elections 2026: Trump's final message to voters, Iran warning and attack on Obama

Donald Trump urged Americans to keep America great ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, while warning Iran of possible military action and criticising Barack Obama.

US President Donald Trump has delivered a final message to voters as Americans head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, urging them to ensure the country continues what he described as a path of renewed global standing.

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, Trump urged Americans to support his vision for the country. “We have to keep America great,” he said.

Claiming that the United States had transformed from being a “laughingstock” into the “hottest country in the world”, Trump said other nations now respected Washington. “They thought we were fools. And we're hot now. We're the hottest country in the world, we're respected by everybody,” he added.

Why did Trump warn Iran of possible military action?

During the interview, Trump also addressed the ongoing conflict with Iran, warning that the United States would not hesitate to use military force if necessary.

Referring to the US military operation in Venezuela, Trump suggested that a similar approach could be adopted against Iran to bring the conflict to an end.

“I'm not looking to, you know, kill lots of people, but if we have to, we'll have to,” he said.

He suggested that Iran “could be the same thing”, arguing that Tehran's nuclear programme posed a serious threat. While maintaining that he did not want a large-scale conflict, Trump indicated that military action remained an option.

His comments come amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions and the broader conflict in the region.

What did Trump say about Barack Obama and Israel?

Trump also criticised former US president Barack Obama, making controversial remarks about his immigration policies and alleging that they contributed to hatred towards Jewish people.

"If you were Christian, you couldn’t come in. If you were Muslim, Obama would let you in,” Trump said.

“With Muslims comes the hatred of Jewish people, the long-term hatred of Jewish people,” he added.

Trump also spoke about the relationship between Washington and Tel Aviv, describing the United States as the dominant partner in the alliance.

“Israel is the helper. We are the big, they are the small,” he said.

US Midterm Elections 2026: What's at stake?

The remarks come as Republicans seek to retain control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, which are widely seen as a referendum on Trump's presidency and his administration's performance.

A total of 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate are being contested. Voters in 36 states are also electing governors. Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in Congress, while Democrats are hoping to secure enough seats to take control of one or both chambers.

The stakes are significant for Trump. A Democratic victory in either chamber could make it harder for the president to push through his legislative agenda and potentially pave the way for congressional investigations into his administration.

The Iran conflict and rising living costs have also emerged as key concerns for voters, putting Republicans under pressure.

The 2026 midterm elections will serve as the first major nationwide electoral test of Trump's second presidency. The results will determine the balance of power in Washington and shape the final two years of his term.