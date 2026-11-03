US Midterm Elections 2026: Democrats lead in key Senate battlegrounds as Americans vote

US Midterm Elections 2026 are underway, with Democrats leading in key Senate battleground states. Check the major races, latest polling trends and what the results mean for Trump's presidency.

More than 230 million eligible voters in the United States are heading to polling stations on Tuesday as voting begins in the 2026 midterm elections. The elections are being seen as a major test of President Donald Trump's second term and will decide which party controls Congress for the next two years.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election. Voters in 36 states will also elect their governors. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, but Democrats are hoping to win enough seats to take back control.

Democrats lead in key Senate battleground states

Recent polls released by The New York Times and Siena University show Democratic candidates leading in several important Senate races. Democrats are ahead in Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Texas, have a narrow lead in Alaska and are almost tied with Republicans in Iowa.

The findings are significant because some of these states have traditionally supported Republicans. Texas, for example, has not elected a Democratic senator since 1988, while Kansas last elected one in 1932.

However, winning control of the Senate will not be easy for Democrats. They need to win at least four Republican-held seats while retaining all the seats they currently hold.

A separate forecast by statistician Nate Silver and FLIPR 2026 also shows Democrats leading in polling averages across several battleground states. They have a 3.3-percentage-point lead in Texas, three points in Ohio, 4.9 points in Michigan, 3.9 points in Maine and 1.1 points in Iowa.

Trump's approval rating and voter concerns

Dissatisfaction with Trump and concerns over his handling of the economy appear to be affecting Republican candidates. According to the latest polling, only 38 per cent of likely voters approve of the President's performance.

More than 57 million Americans have already voted through early voting, according to ABC News. Others can cast their ballots by mail or in person on Election Day.

Key Senate races to watch

Several closely watched contests could determine which party controls the Senate.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is facing Republican Mike Rogers. In Georgia, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is seeking re-election against Republican Mike Collins.

Other important contests include Florida, where Democrat Angie Nixon is challenging Republican Ashley Moody; Maine, where Republican Susan Collins is facing Democrat Troy Jackson; and New Hampshire, where Democrat Chris Pappas is competing against John Sununu.

In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper is contesting the seat against Republican Michael Whatley.

When will US Midterm Election Results be announced?

The first results are expected after polling stations close on Tuesday. Counting will continue through the night and into Wednesday.

However, the final results in closely contested races may take several days or even weeks because mail-in, provisional and other ballots may be counted later.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the House and four seats in the Senate to take control of both chambers. The outcome will determine how much influence Trump has over legislation and government policies during the remaining two years of his term.

(With inputs from ANI)