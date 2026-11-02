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US Midterm 2026: Trump says he will become 'Mr veto' if Democrats win control of US Congress: What it means

Donald Trump has threatened to veto bills if Democrats win control of Congress in the 2026 US midterm elections. Here's how presidential veto power works and what it means.

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Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 07:14 PM IST

US Midterm 2026: Trump says he will become 'Mr veto' if Democrats win control of US Congress: What it means
US Midterm 2026: Trump says he will become 'Mr veto' if Democrats win control of US Congress: What it means (Representative image/ANI)
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US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will use his presidential veto power to block legislation if Democrats take control of Congress in midterm elections slated to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.  Trump said he could become "Mr Veto" if Republicans lose their majority in either or both chambers of Congress.

In an interview with The New York Post columnist Miranda Devine for her podcast, *Pod Force One*, Trump was asked how he would deal with a Democrat-controlled Congress. "I guess I'll become Mr Veto. I'm not going to let them ruin it," he said.

Trump says he will become Mr Veto; what does it mean?

Trump explained that if Democrats pass bills he disagrees with, he would reject them using his veto power. He suggested that repeated vetoes could eventually push Democrats to negotiate with his administration and reach agreements on legislation. "They'll be sending stuff up. You veto it. And eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed, they're just wasting [time], they come over, and you make a deal," Trump said.

He added that negotiations between the two parties would not be unusual, saying that political disagreements have previously been resolved through agreements between Republicans and Democrats.

Trump also said he hoped Republicans would retain control of Congress so that he would not have to adopt this approach. "If we didn't win, I think we're going to do great, but if we didn't win, I'd veto everything. I'll be vetoing, vetoing," he said.

What is the presidential veto power?

A presidential veto is the power of the US president to reject a bill passed by Congress. Once the president vetoes a bill, it is sent back to Congress with an explanation of the reasons for rejecting it. However, Congress can still pass the legislation despite the president's objections. To override a presidential veto, at least two-thirds of members in both the House of Representatives and the Senate must vote in favour of the bill.

Trump has used this power twice during his second term so far. During his first presidential term, he vetoed 10 bills.

Can Trump run for president for a third term?

During the interview, Trump also spoke about the possibility of seeking a third presidential term. "I'd love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting," he said.

The US Constitution's 22nd Amendment prevents any person from being elected president more than twice. This means Trump cannot be elected to a third term under the existing constitutional provision.

Meanwhile, the US midterm elections will take place on November 3. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election. Republicans currently control both chambers, but Democrats are seeking to regain control of the House, where the Republican majority is narrow. Democrats need to gain three seats to take control.

If Democrats win the House, they could influence which bills are considered and scrutinise the Trump administration. However, any legislation passed by Congress would still require the president's approval or enough votes to override his veto. The election outcome could therefore shape how much room Trump has to advance his legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his term.

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