Memphis police are investigating a bizarre case where a man claimed that his dog shot him while they were in bed. According to WREG, the man suffered a non-serious gunshot wound and told officers that his one-year-old pitbull, Oreo, accidentally pulled the trigger.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot and found the injured man along with his dog. However, they did not find a weapon at the scene. The man explained that the gun had been taken away by a female friend who was with him at the time.

How did the dog pull the trigger?

The man told police that Oreo’s paw got stuck in the trigger guard, causing the gun to fire. The bullet grazed his thigh, leaving him with minor injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A friend of the man described the incident as a “freak accident.” Speaking to FOX13, the female friend said, “The dog is a playful dog. He likes to jump around, and it just went off.” When asked what woke her up, she simply replied, “The gunshot.”

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man’s story is accurate or if any charges will be filed. The pitbull, Oreo, was reportedly unharmed.