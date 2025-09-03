US Media REACTS to PM Modi, Xi, Putin's camaraderie at SCO summit, calls it 'display of unity aimed at...', 'smiling manifestation of...'

Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke, Reliance Group to pack Rs 180000000000 deal with...amid Russian oil purchase challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's camaraderie with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at SCO Summit in Chinese port city Tianjin has gone viral. Here's how US media is reacting to it.
Photos and videos from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's camaraderie with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, have gone viral worldwide, including in the United States. The US media framed the display as a deliberate show of unity against American dominance, driven largely by US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin walked to Chinese President Xi and the three leaders shook hands and shared a conversation marked by smiles and laughter.
Trump on Monday reacted on social media, calling US-India trade "one-sided", hinting at India's tariff-cut offers, but warning it was "getting late".
(With IANS inputs)