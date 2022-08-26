US mass shooting: Two killed, multiple injured in Kentucky homeless shelter; gunman arrested

Image for representation

A homeless shelter for males in western Kentucky was the scene of a shooting that resulted in four injuries and the deaths of two persons, according to the police. The suspect has been taken into custody. About 7:40 p.m., a gunshot took place.

The Henderson Police Department released a post on social media Thursday night saying that officers responded to a report of an active shooter at the Harbor House Christian Center.

Robert Pruitt, commissioner of Henderson, Indiana, informed the Courier & Press in Evansville, Indiana, that there were about 15 individuals in the building at the time.

The suspect, a Henderson man named Kenneth B. Gibbs, was apprehended by police at about 9:50 p.m., they added.

Witnesses inside the shelter positively identified Gibbs as the shooter, and Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney told the newspaper that Gibbs was still armed when he was discovered.

On Friday, Lt. Stuart O'Nan of the Henderson Police Department reported that Gibbs had been charged with two charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The Henderson County prison was where Gibbs found himself. No information on whether or if he has an attorney can be found in public records.

The victims and Gibbs, according to O'Nan, were also shelter patrons. No explanation for the shooting was given by him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Friday morning. “Britainy and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders. Henderson, we stand with you.”

Police first reported four injuries, but then revised that down to two. Facebook describes Harbor House as a "safe harbour for men in need" and a "Christian-based homeless shelter."

Pruitt said that the opening of Harbor House in 1989 had been beneficial to the neighbourhood, but that "tonight puts a scar on it."

Brian McClain, a resident at Harbor House, told the newspaper that he was napping in a dorm room after a church service when a guy he thought was the shooter switched on the lights.

“He looked at me funny and shut the light back off, and when he went out the dorm room, it wasn't five seconds later I heard shots,” he said.

He said he jumped out of bed, unlocked a window and climbed out.

