US mass shooting: 3 dead, 7 injured after man opens fire at block party in Indiana’s Gary city

In yet another incident of a mass shooting in the United States, a person reportedly opened fire inside a block party in Gary city in Indiana. The violent and tragic event led to the deaths of three people, while seven more were left injured due to the shooting.

The incident reportedly took place during a July 4 celebration, making it the third such incident to be reported on US Independence Day 2022. Gunshots were heard from inside the party, when a person reportedly fired at a group of 10 people, killing 3 out of the lot.

Soon after the gunshots were heard from the block party in Indiana, police rushed to the scene. The deceased have been identified as Marquise Hall, Laurence Mangum, and 20-year-old Ashanti Brown, police reported.

Till now, the assailant has not been arrested by the police, while the search is still going on. The reason behind the attack is not known yet, while the Indiana Police is probing the matter with high priority. More developments regarding the incident will be available soon.

The shooting in Gary city’s block party in Indiana comes just a day after the Independence Day parade in Chicago turned deadly due to a mass shooting. A man reportedly opened fire on the 4th of July parade from a rooftop, leaving 6 people dead and 30 injured.

The Independence Day parades and celebrations across the United States saw many instances of mass shootings, leaving several people dead and injured. 8 people were wounded in a shooting inside a Minneapolis park, where unofficial celebrations of the holiday were taking place.

Meanwhile, people watching the fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia were also left panicked after gunshots were heard, sending the citizens running for cover. Two policemen were left injured and sustained bullet wounds in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The increase in gun-related violence in the United States has prompted a massive political row in the country, creating an evident divide. While many citizens are batting for stricter gun control laws, others are fighting to exercise their constitutional rights under the Second Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies)

