Fighter jets are key symbols of a country's military power. Today, countries like the United States, Russia, and China are competing to build the most powerful aircraft. The big question is: Is America’s upcoming F-47 truly the most advanced fighter jet, or do Russia’s Su-57 and China’s J-35A outperform it?

The F-47 is the United States’ upcoming sixth-generation stealth fighter jet, developed under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Boeing is designing this jet to replace the F-22 Raptor, with full deployment expected by 2029.

What makes the F-47 special is its “Stealth++” technology, which is said to be more advanced than the F-22 and F-35. It is almost invisible to radar and infrared sensors. The jet can fly faster than Mach 2 (over 2,470 km/h) and has a combat range of more than 1,000 nautical miles—about 70% greater than the F-22. It also features AI-powered systems and can control multiple drones during combat. However, it is also very expensive, costing $160–$300 million per unit.

The Su-57 is Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, already in service since 2020. It is very fast, matching the F-47 in top speed, and can perform “supercruise,” which means flying at supersonic speeds without afterburners.

Though powerful, its stealth capability is weaker compared to the F-35 or F-47. It has a long flight range of up to 4,500 km with external tanks and is highly maneuverable due to advanced engines. But it is cheaper, costing around $35–$50 million. Limited production and the ongoing Ukraine war have affected its availability and upgrades.

China’s J-35A is a fifth-generation fighter made for aircraft carriers. It was showcased in 2024 and can reach speeds of Mach 1.8. It has a range of 2,000 km and uses modern radar and electronic warfare systems.

It is not as stealthy or powerful as the F-47 and lacks real combat experience.

India currently operates Rafale and Su-30MKI jets but lacks fifth or sixth-generation fighters. The US has offered the F-35 and F-47, while Russia is open to sharing Su-57 tech. India’s AMCA project aims to produce a fifth-generation jet by 2035 but needs faster development.

The F-47 leads the race with unmatched stealth, drone integration, and advanced systems, making it the most powerful fighter jet in the world right now.