Trump declared that the fighter jet would offer unmatched speed, describing it as 'something the world has never seen before.'

US President Donald Trump revealed that the American Air Force will develop the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet, to be named the F-47. Trump declared that the fighter jet would offer unmatched speed, describing it as “something the world has never seen before.” The surprise name “F-47” has raised eyebrows. The number sparked speculation that it was chosen to reflect Trump’s own status as the 47th President of the United States. However, there appears to be a deeper story.

According to reports, traditionally, the US military names aircraft based on the Mission Design Series, a system developed in the 1960s. The letter “F” stands for “Fighter,” followed by a sequential number, like F-16 or F-22. However, the F-47 breaks this sequence, as it jumps ahead from the last official model, the F-22.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the name F-47 actually refers back to the legendary P-47 Thunderbolt, a World War II fighter plane famous for its combat strength and ground-attack capabilities. Records show that General David Allvin, the Air Force’s Chief of Staff, urgently sought information about the P-47 just hours before Trump’s announcement.

The Thunderbolt, also known as Juggernaut or simply Jug, was one of the most effective aircraft of WWII. From D-Day in June 1944 to VE Day in May 1945, it helped destroy thousands of enemy vehicles, trains, and tanks.

Interestingly, Trump made no mention of the P-47’s legacy during the press conference. Internal Air Force emails revealed by Bloomberg suggest that Trump’s announcement may have caught military officials off guard. One official immediately requested coordination with the Secretary of Defense’s office just minutes after the press conference.

Notably, whether the F-47 was named after Trump or not remains unclear.