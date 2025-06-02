US President Donald Trump recently shared the news from the Oval Office, calling the aircraft the most advanced and powerful jet ever made.

In a big step toward strengthening its air power, the United States has announced the arrival of a new sixth-generation fighter jet called the F-47. President Donald Trump recently shared the news from the Oval Office, calling the aircraft the most advanced and powerful jet ever made. The F-47 is being built by American aerospace company Boeing. The new jet is expected to replace older models like the F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, and F-35. “The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built,” said President Trump during the announcement. He was joined by Secretary of State Pete Hegseth and a top military general.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also praised the new jet, saying, “It sends a very clear message to our allies that we’re here to stay—and to our enemies that we will continue to project power globally without any obstacles.”

In an interesting development, reports suggest that the US may already have its first buyer for the F-47, just months after its announcement. The Eurasian Times reported that Japan is likely considering adding the F-47 to its air fleet. A separate report mentioned that President Trump personally offered the jet to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during a phone call last month.

The US plans to offer a slightly toned-down version of the F-47 to its allies. “Our allies are calling constantly. They want to buy them also. And we will be selling to certain allies—perhaps toned-down versions,” said President Trump. “We would like to tone them down about 10 percent, which probably makes sense, because someday, maybe they’re not our allies.”

This development marks a major moment in global defense ties and military technology. If Japan agrees to purchase the F-47, it could strengthen the US-Japan defense partnership and signal a new era in aerial warfare.