FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US issues sanctions against support network for Iranian carrier Mahan Air

US issues sanctions against support network for Iran's Mahan Air

CJP says Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 protest march

Amit Shah should speak on police action during July 20 march: CJP

Amit Shah welcomes passage of anti-paper leak bill: 'A significant milestone'

Amit Shah hails passage of anti-paper leak bill: 'A significant milestone'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

US likely to impose USD 100,000 fee for foreign students wanting to work after graduation; How it can impact Indians?

The reported plan has triggered strong backlash across online platforms, with critics describing it as a "stupid idea" while raising concerns over its consequences for global talent retention.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 07:12 AM IST

US likely to impose USD 100,000 fee for foreign students wanting to work after graduation; How it can impact Indians?
US President Donald Trump (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Donald Trump administration is weighing a plan that may oblige foreign university graduates to pay USD 100,000 to obtain post-graduation employment in the US, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The reported plan has triggered strong backlash across online platforms, with critics describing it as a "stupid idea" while raising concerns over its consequences for global talent retention.

As per sources quoted in the publication, the contemplated charge is linked to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) scheme. The mechanism permits eligible foreign scholars to work in the US for up to three years following the completion of their degree courses, contingent upon their discipline.

he executive branch has not issued an official announcement regarding the plan.

Official data cited by The Wall Street Journal indicates that approximately 419,000 international graduates were working via the OPT pathway in 2024.

The scheme serves as a crucial talent recruitment conduit for US corporations, particularly across the technology and financial sectors. Leading enterprise employers frequently recruit international scholars from American academic institutions through OPT prior to securing H-1B employment visas for qualifying personnel.

Higher education institutions could similarly face adverse financial consequences, given that overseas scholars account for a substantial share of total tuition revenues.The reported deliberation over OPT charges follows closely behind legal setbacks encountered by the Trump administration over a separate immigration initiative concerning H-1B visas.

The administration previously sought to enforce a USD 100,000 levy on certain H-1B applicants. However, enforcement of the measure was blocked last week by a federal appeals court in Boston, according to reports.

That measure drew intense pushback from technology entities, which contended that escalating regulatory expenses would jeopardise access to foreign skilled labour. Consequently, executive officials scaled back the coverage of the H-1B fee framework to apply exclusively to specific foreign specialists entering the US directly under H-1B classification.In contrast, the prospective OPT regulation would directly impact international scholars already matriculated at US universities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIR against woman for 'using expletives' against PM Modi during CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar
FIR against woman for 'using expletives' against PM Modi during CJP Protest
Who is Seema Kaliramna? Mother of 3-year-old, PhD aspirant wins discus bronze medal in CWG 2026
Who is Seema Kaliramna? Mother of 3-year-old, PhD aspirant wins discus bronze
US likely to impose USD 100,000 fee for foreign students wanting to work after graduation; How it can impact Indians?
US likely to impose USD 100,000 fee for foreign students wanting to work
Trump announces deal on complete disarmament of Hamas, withdrawal of Israel from Gaza
Trump announces deal on complete disarmament of Hamas, withdrawal of Israel
US issues sanctions against support network for Iranian carrier Mahan Air
US issues sanctions against support network for Iran's Mahan Air
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement