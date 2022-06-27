Search icon
US likely to announce purchase of advanced missile defense system for Ukraine this week: Source

Washington is also expected to announce other security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars.

Reported By:Aayushi| Edited By: Aayushi |Source: Reuters |Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden | Picture: File

The United States is likely to announce this week the purchase of an advanced medium to long range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Washington is also expected to announce other security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars to address needs expressed by the Ukrainian military, the source added.

