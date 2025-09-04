Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

US lawmaker's BIG warning amid Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India, says, 'It could threaten...'

In August, Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on India as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war" by engaging in crude oil business with Russia. However, his move triggered sharp criticism within the country. Let's discuss in detail.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 03:53 PM IST

US lawmaker's BIG warning amid Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India, says, 'It could threaten...'
US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
Amid Donald Trump's steep tariffs against India, senior US lawmaker Gregory Meeks has issued a warning, stating it could undermine a relationship that Washington has cultivated for decades. Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that Trump’s “arbitrary tariffs” threatened the “vital relationship” between India and the United States.

His remarks followed a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to the States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. “I reaffirmed our commitment to deeper ties, our shared hope for peace in Ukraine, and my alarm at Trump’s arbitrary tariffs that threaten this vital relationship,” Meeks said, as per a statement shared by the committee.

He also emphasized Congress’s support for US-India ties, which he said had “strengthened over the past 25 years." 

Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India 

In August, Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on India as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war" by engaging in crude oil business with Russia. However, his move triggered sharp criticism within the country, with several lawmakers accusing the president of "singling out India while sparing China and other major buyers of Russian crude."

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats said in a social media post that Trump’s policy was “hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process,”. "It’s almost like it’s not about Ukraine at all", it said. 

Meanwhile, India has maintained its stance, defending its energy purchases from Russia as driven by national interest and market dynamics. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the government "won't compromise on national interests". 

ALSO READ | Donald Trump claims India offered him a 'no tariff' deal, says, 'New Delhi kills us with...'

